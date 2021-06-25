checkAd

Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 17:00  |  34   |   |   

NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT

Dublin and London – June 25, 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c., the Irish based Oil and Gas Energy Company, today is sending its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Annual Report") together with a notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM Notice") to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting is convened to be held at The Hilton Hotel, Charlemont Place, Saint Kevin’s, Dublin, D02 A893, Ireland, on Thursday, July 22,2021 at 11.00am. Copies of the Annual Report and the AGM Notice will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.providenceresources.com.

COVID-19
Shareholders are requested not to attend the General meeting in person but instead avail of the proxy voting service. A facility will be provided for shareholders to listen to the proceedings of the AGM and view any presentation slides and the details of this service are included within the notice of the AGM.

The Company will take all appropriate safety measures as the Directors may in their absolute discretion determine from time to time, and in any individual case, to be necessary or desirable at, during or prior to the AGM to ensure the safety of any attendees and others involved with it. Such measures may include, without limitation, the restriction of the number of attendees, and health and/or compliance related checks and requirements.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES  
Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan S Linn
Chief Executive Officer 		 
   
Job Langbroek   
Investor Relations  
   
J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Anthony Farrell  
   
Media Enquiries Tel: +353 87 6909735
Murray Consultants
Joe Heron 		 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of AGM and posting of Annual Report NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT Dublin and London – June 25, 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c., the Irish based Oil and Gas Energy Company, today is sending its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Annual Report") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Annual General Meeting and update
Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of ...
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus