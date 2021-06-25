NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT

Dublin and London – June 25, 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c., the Irish based Oil and Gas Energy Company, today is sending its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Annual Report") together with a notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM Notice") to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting is convened to be held at The Hilton Hotel, Charlemont Place, Saint Kevin’s, Dublin, D02 A893, Ireland, on Thursday, July 22,2021 at 11.00am. Copies of the Annual Report and the AGM Notice will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.providenceresources.com.

COVID-19

Shareholders are requested not to attend the General meeting in person but instead avail of the proxy voting service. A facility will be provided for shareholders to listen to the proceedings of the AGM and view any presentation slides and the details of this service are included within the notice of the AGM.