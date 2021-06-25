checkAd

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - SUPERVISORY JUDGES SET VOTING MEETING DATE AT 3 SEPTEMBER 2021

25.06.2021 / 17:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - SUPERVISORY JUDGES SET VOTING MEETING DATE AT 3 SEPTEMBER 2021

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") provides the following update on the Dutch suspension of payments proceedings (the "Dutch SoP").

At the request of SIHNV's administrators, the supervisory judges in the Dutch SoP have deferred the meeting regarding the deliberation and vote on the composition plan as proposed by SIHNV (the "Voting Meeting"), originally scheduled to take place on 30 June 2021, to 3 September 2021 at 09.30 hours (CET). The Voting Meeting will take place at the District Court of Amsterdam, located at Parnassusweg 280 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. At the Voting Meeting, the committee of representation will deliberate and vote on the composition plan as proposed by SIHNV to its unsecured ordinary creditors.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

25 June 2021


Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
