European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in Sulzbach-Rosenberg (FOTO)

Sulzbach-Rosenberg (ots) - LKQ Europe's sustainability agenda that aims to

reduce CO2 emissions drastically and to promote sustainable and innovative

logistics was the center of attention on Ertug's visit.



Ismail Ertug, Member of the European Parliament, S&D Group vice-president in

charge of transport, and Founder of the Driving Future Platform , visited the

LKQ STAHLGRUBER Logistics Center in Sulzbach-Rosenberg on June 25, 2021.





Arnd Franz, CEO of LKQ Europe, reiterated LKQ's commitment to sustainability asan essential part of its corporate strategy, engaging in sustainability projectsthat will positively impact its customers, employees, and the environment. LKQis committed to reducing CO2 emissions and making its contribution to meetingthe targets of the Paris Agreement. With respect to environmental aspects withinLKQ Europe's operations, the aim is to be among the most progressive companiesin the EuropeanAutomotive Aftermarket. Arnd Franz also addressed the importanceof enhancing legal guidance for the access to in-vehicle generated data to allowvehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance for the Independent Aftermarketto ensure competition, innovation and entrepreneurship in European mobilityservices, and affordable mobility for everyone.During his visit in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Ismail Ertug emphasized the importanceof innovative and sustainable mobility and the transformation towards moreambitious targets on the way to carbon-neutrality over Europe: "Thetransformation of our mobility, transportation, and logistics is necessary toachieve not only the CO2 reduction targets of the European Green Deal but alsoto enhance the social aspects within the sustainability approach. Smart mobilityis designed to make traffic flows in Europe as efficient as possible with thehelp of digitization and automation. This can reduce emissions, and also trafficjams. Furthermore, regulations for revised CO2 standards for cars and trucks andat the same time improved infrastructure for alternative fuels and chargingstations in Europe are essential for the further spread of zero-emission carsand commercial vehicles."LKQ Europe has implemented a state-of-the-art logistics network aimed atdelivering products and minimizing emissions efficiently. The company is workingon an emissions sustainability roadmap with an annual reduction of CO2 emissionsin its fleet of up to 30% within the next ten years. The route towards zeroemissions will be a combination of awareness and behavior that will be achieved,for example, through driver training, lower emission vehicles, alternativefuels, and ultimately alternative vehicles with adequate range and by also