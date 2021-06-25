checkAd

European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in Sulzbach-Rosenberg (FOTO)

Sulzbach-Rosenberg (ots) - LKQ Europe's sustainability agenda that aims to
reduce CO2 emissions drastically and to promote sustainable and innovative
logistics was the center of attention on Ertug's visit.

Ismail Ertug, Member of the European Parliament, S&D Group vice-president in
charge of transport, and Founder of the Driving Future Platform , visited the
LKQ STAHLGRUBER Logistics Center in Sulzbach-Rosenberg on June 25, 2021.

Arnd Franz, CEO of LKQ Europe, reiterated LKQ's commitment to sustainability as
an essential part of its corporate strategy, engaging in sustainability projects
that will positively impact its customers, employees, and the environment. LKQ
is committed to reducing CO2 emissions and making its contribution to meeting
the targets of the Paris Agreement. With respect to environmental aspects within
LKQ Europe's operations, the aim is to be among the most progressive companies
in the EuropeanAutomotive Aftermarket. Arnd Franz also addressed the importance
of enhancing legal guidance for the access to in-vehicle generated data to allow
vehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance for the Independent Aftermarket
to ensure competition, innovation and entrepreneurship in European mobility
services, and affordable mobility for everyone.

During his visit in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Ismail Ertug emphasized the importance
of innovative and sustainable mobility and the transformation towards more
ambitious targets on the way to carbon-neutrality over Europe: "The
transformation of our mobility, transportation, and logistics is necessary to
achieve not only the CO2 reduction targets of the European Green Deal but also
to enhance the social aspects within the sustainability approach. Smart mobility
is designed to make traffic flows in Europe as efficient as possible with the
help of digitization and automation. This can reduce emissions, and also traffic
jams. Furthermore, regulations for revised CO2 standards for cars and trucks and
at the same time improved infrastructure for alternative fuels and charging
stations in Europe are essential for the further spread of zero-emission cars
and commercial vehicles."

LKQ Europe has implemented a state-of-the-art logistics network aimed at
delivering products and minimizing emissions efficiently. The company is working
on an emissions sustainability roadmap with an annual reduction of CO2 emissions
in its fleet of up to 30% within the next ten years. The route towards zero
emissions will be a combination of awareness and behavior that will be achieved,
for example, through driver training, lower emission vehicles, alternative
fuels, and ultimately alternative vehicles with adequate range and by also
