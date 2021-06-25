checkAd

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 DDF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 17:29  |  32   |   |   

On June 25, 2021, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DDF) (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.0668 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021.

The following table sets forth the estimated amount of the sources of distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the related rules adopted thereunder. The Fund estimates the following percentages, of the total distribution amount per share, attributable to (i) net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net realized long-term capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other capital source. These percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the fiscal year-to-date cumulative distribution amount per share for the Fund.

Current Distribution from:

 

 

 

Per Share ($)

%

Net Investment Income

0.0237

35.5%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gain

0.0264

39.5%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gain

0.0167

25.0%

Return of Capital or other Capital Source

0.0000

0.0%

Total (per common share)

0.0668

100.0%

 

 

 

Fiscal Year-to-Date Cumulative

 

 

Distributions from:

 

 

 

Per Share ($)

%

Net Investment Income

0.1610

Seite 1 von 5
DE INVESTMENTS/SH jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 DDF On June 25, 2021, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DDF) (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.0668 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary Meeting Date for ...
PTON Deadline Alert:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities ...
Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports on its 2021 Virtual Combined General Shareholder’s Meeting
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Results of Each ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions
28.05.21
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. announces decision to opt in to Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act
28.05.21
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DDF CUSIP #: 245915103