Hollow Fiber Filtration Market worth $597 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Hollow Fiber Filtration Market by Material (Polymer (PES, PVDF), Ceramic), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Diafiltration), End Users (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, is projected to reach USD 597 million by 2026 from USD 303 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for continuous manufacturing, increasing use of single use technologies, and the rising biopharmaceutical industry. In addition, emerging economies, and increased investment cell-based research are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the market.

The PS/PES material segment accounted for the largest share of the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market in 2020.

Based on material, the market is segmented into polymeric and ceramic. The polymeric segment is further sub segmented into PS/PES, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and Other polymeric materials. In 2020, PS/PES membrane filters accounted for the largest market share as they are designed to eliminate particulates during standard filtration. They have low protein and drug binding characteristics and are stable at alkaline pH. PS/PES membranes are recommended for aqueous applications and for biological samples. These membranes offer high product recoveries due to characteristics such as low affinity and adsorption. In biopharmaceutical industries, PS/PES membranes are mostly used for ultrafiltration in downstream processing, product concentration, and the filtration of biological and pharmaceutical solutions.

The continuous cell perfusion segment accounted for the largest market share of the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market in 2020.

Based on application type, the market is segmented into continuous cell perfusion, harvest and clarification, and concentration and diafiltration. In 2020, continuous cell perfusion accounted for the largest market share due to the advantages of hollow fibers in continuous cell perfusion, such as enabling efficient cell separation (with low shear) and allowing robust large-scale manufacturing.

