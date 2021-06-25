Akero Therapeutics Presents at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Scientific Sessions, Demonstrating that Improvements in Adipose Tissue Metabolism Contributed Substantially to Improved Liver Health and Better Glycemic Control in Efruxifermin (EFX)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced additional analyses from its Phase 2a BALANCED study of efruxifermin (EFX) in NASH patients with F1-F3 fibrosis, which are being presented by Juan Frias, MD, medical director of the National Cancer Institute, as two posters at the American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions (ADA). The posters are available starting at 11:30am ET on June 25, 2021 and will be posted to the company’s website. The company’s EFX program in NASH is also being featured in a video presentation at the ADA, which can be accessed from the company’s website.

In a poster presentation titled “Efruxifermin is associated with improved glucose metabolism in patients with NASH and type 2 diabetes” (Abstract 116-LB), Dr. Frias reports improvements in markers of glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity and lipoprotein profile, with a trend to reduce body weight, in patients with NASH and type 2 diabetes mellitus after 16 weeks of treatment with EFX. These improvements, including a clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in HbA1c, were seen on top of concomitant anti-diabetic medications.

“Improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism is a critical component in the management of NASH because metabolic dysregulation plays a major role in the pathophysiology of this disorder, and because roughly one third of patients with type 2 diabetes also have NASH—often with suboptimal glycemic control,” said Dr. Frias. “These preliminary data demonstrating improvements in glucose metabolism with EFX are very encouraging and indicate that EFX may play an important future role in the management of NASH in patients with glucose intolerance.”

In a second poster presentation titled “Increased adiponectin following efruxifermin treatment is associated with improvements in dyslipidemia, glucose metabolism, and liver health in a 16-week, randomized, placebo-controlled NASH trial” (Abstract 119-LB), Dr. Frias reports the contribution of FGFR1c activation by EFX in adipose tissue, as indicated by increased serum adiponectin, to the beneficial effects observed on liver health and glucose metabolism. These secondary analyses highlight the potential of FGFR1c-mediated reprogramming of adipose metabolism in NASH patients to improve liver health. Insulin-sensitizing therapeutics acting predominantly on adipose tissue, such as pioglitazone, have historically been associated with weight gain. A consistent trend toward weight loss in the BALANCED study suggests that EFX may redirect fat away from the liver to adipose tissue in a weight-neutral manner, contributing to the potentially unique therapeutic profile of EFX.