checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinterest, Inc. (PINS)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 17:45  |  29   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 28, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PINS) securities between February 4, 2021 and April 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Pinterest operates a platform that purports to provide inspiration for its users’ lives. Monthly active users (“MAUs”) are the number of Pinterest users who interact with Pinterest at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement.

On April 27, 2021, after the market closed, Pinterest announced its first quarter 2021 financial results and reported that global monthly active users grew only 30% year-over-year to 478 million, a decline from the prior quarter’s 37% year-over-year growth. During the conference call held the same day, Pinterest’s Chief Executive Officer stated that “[a]s pandemic lockdowns were eased in some parts of the world during mid-March, we began to see signs of less engagement and user growth on Pinterest.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.25, or 14.5%, to close at $66.33 per share on April 28, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that user growth was already slowing; (2) that, as a result, the Company expected user engagement to slow in the second quarter of 2021; and (3) that, as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pinterest securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 28, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Pinterest Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Pinterrest -- der nächste Short im abklingenden Bullenmarkt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming June 28, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PINS) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary Meeting Date for ...
PTON Deadline Alert:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities ...
Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination ...
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Results of Each ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Change in Location of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:33 Uhr
Was hieße es für die Pinterest-Aktie, wenn sie auf 2 US-Dollar Umsatz je Nutzer käme?
24.06.21
PINS Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
24.06.21
5 superstarke Aktien, die dich zum Millionär machen könnten
23.06.21
PINS Shareholder Announcement: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Pinterest, Inc. Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
18.06.21
Vergiss Meme-Aktien: Diese Aktien könnten dich richtig reich machen!
14.06.21
Analyse: Diese Social-Media-Aktien sind stärker als der Nasdaq!
14.06.21
Analyse: AMC: Risikowarnung für eigene Aktie!
14.06.21
3 unaufhaltsame Aktien, die man jetzt für weniger als 100 US-Dollar kaufen kann
09.06.21
Vergiss Dogecoin: Diese Aktien können sich verdreifachen
09.06.21
Pinterest-Aktie: Monetarisierung nimmt weiter Formen an, Neubewertung der Aktie?