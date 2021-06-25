checkAd

Quadient - Annual General Meeting 2021 - Composition of the Bureau

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 17:45  |  15   |   |   

Annual General Meeting of July 1, 2021

Composition of the Bureau

Due to the outstanding circumstances related to the Covid-19 outbreak, in accordance with the provisions of the French Ordonnance n°2020-321 dated March 25, 2020 (extended and amended by the Ordonnance n°2020-1497 dated December 2, 2020), the Board of Directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting of July 1, 2021 will be held “behind closed doors,” without any physical attendance of the shareholders.

In this respect, in accordance with Article 8 of the French Decree n°2020-418 dated April 10, 2020 (extended and amended by the Decrees n°2020-1614 dated December 18, 2020 and n°2021-255 dated March 9, 2021), the Board of Directors of Quadient has appointed two scrutineers to be part of the Bureau of the General Meeting. Cecil Wheeler, representing Teleios Capital Partners LLC, a Quadient shareholder, and Pascal Pruess, representing BWM AG, a Quadient shareholder, have been appointed in this respect.

Didier Lamouche will chair the General Meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the Board, while Geoffrey Godet, Quadient's Chief Executive Officer and Laurent du Passage, Quadient's Chief Financial Officer, will also be present.

Ralitza Vaiter, Legal Director Europe and International Operations, will act as Secretary to the Bureau.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

 

Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com 		OPRG Financial
Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quadient - Annual General Meeting 2021 - Composition of the Bureau Annual General Meeting of July 1, 2021 Composition of the Bureau Due to the outstanding circumstances related to the Covid-19 outbreak, in accordance with the provisions of the French Ordonnance n°2020-321 dated March 25, 2020 (extended and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Annual General Meeting and update
Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of ...
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus