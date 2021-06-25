checkAd

Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 25, 2021 All the resolutions submitted have been adopted

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 25, 2021

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 25, 2021:
All the resolutions submitted have been adopted

The combined shareholders’ meeting (the "Shareholders’ Meeting") of Bureau Veritas (the "Company"), chaired by Mr. Aldo Cardoso, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held today behind closed doors.

All the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting have been adopted, among which:

  • the approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020 and the approval of a dividend distribution of €0.36 per share to be paid in cash on July 7, 2021 (ex-date on July 5, 2021) on positions closed on July 6, 2021;
  • the reappointment of Mrs. Ana Giros Calpe, Mrs. Lucia Sinapi-Thomas, Mr. André François-Poncet and Mr. Jérôme Michiels as Directors;
  • the appointment of Mrs. Julie Avrane-Chopard as Director,
  • the ratification of the co-optation of Mrs. Christine Anglade-Pirzadeh as Director;
  • the approval of the report on Corporate Officers’ compensation;
  • the approval of fixed, variable and exceptional components of total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2020 financial year to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and to the Chief Executive Officer;
  • the approval of the components of the compensation policy applicable to the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2021 financial year;
  • the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s shares;
  • the renewal of all delegations in 2019 of authority and/or financial authorizations to the Board of Directors; and
  • the amendments to the by-laws.

During the Shareholders’ Meeting, Mr. Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. François Chabas, Executive Vice-President Finance, presented the highlights of the financial year 2020, the results of 2020, detailing in particular the revenue, adjusted operating profit, earning per share (EPS), cash flow statement and the financial position.

Then Mr. Didier Michaud-Daniel presented the business review, the first quarter revenue and the outlook for 2021. He also emphasized the sustainability and presented the strategy pursued by the Group as regards for the corporate social responsibility.

Mr. Aldo Cardoso, Chairman of the Board of Directors, presented the Board’s reports and the corporate governance. Mr. Pascal Lebard, Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, presented the compensation components of the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer in 2020 as well as the compensation policy for the 2021 financial year.

