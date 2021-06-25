La Motte-Fanjas, June 25, 2021 (5.45 pm CEST) – McPhy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY – ISIN: FR0011742329), (the “ Company ”), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, announces today that the company has been informed of a leakage of potash from its electrolyzer that occurred on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Grenzach-Wyhlen power-to-gas plant in Germany, operated by EnergieDienst.

Nobody was injured in the event and there was no damage on the environment.

The cause of the incident remains unknown at this stage. McPhy has made its experts available to determine the causes of the incident and to provide its customer with any possible support. As safety and transparency are its core priorities, McPhy has informed its customers equipped with the same technology about the situation.

McPhy will communicate to the market any useful information related to this event.

Next financial events

2021 Half-Year Results, on July 27, 2021 (after market)

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com



McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations



Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

mcphy@newcap.eu



Media Relations



Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu









Attachment