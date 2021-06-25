checkAd

Skeljungur hf. Lyfsalinn ehf.'s bid for Lyfjaval ehf. accepted; with the deal, if finalised, Skeljungur hf. will acquire a 56% share in Lyfsalinn ehf.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 17:52  |   |   |   

Lyfjasalinn ehf’s bid for 100% of the shares in Lyfjaval ehf. and the Landakot real estate company ehf. was accepted today, 25 June 2021.

Skeljungur hf. currently holds 10% of the shares in Lyfsalinn ehf., but the acceptance of the offer to buy, and a concurrent increase in share capital, will bring Skeljungur's holding in Lyfsalinn ehf. to 56%, assuming completion of the acquisition.

Lyfsalinn operates three pharmacies in the metropolitan area of the capital, i.e. in Glæsibær and Urðargarður, and a drive-through outlet at the Orkan service station owned by Skeljungur on Vesturlandsvegur.

Lyfjaval also runs three pharmacies, i.e. in Mjódd, and Sudurnes and a drive-through outlet on Hæðasmári. The acquisition includes the above mentioned real-estate.

The acquisition is subject to several conditions and customary reservations, e.g. as regards due diligence and approval by the Competition Authority.

If finalised, the acquisition will be financed by means of an increase in Skeljungur’s shareholding in Lyfsalinn ehf. of 400 million ISK, bringing Skeljungur’s holding in the company to 56%, as noted above.

Lyfsalinn’s accepted bid amounts to 1,500 million ISK. The acquisition price, if the purchase takes place, will be paid by means of an increase in shareholding and a borrowing.

The hope is that the acquisition, if successful, can be finalised in the fourth quarter; at this stage, however, this is subject to the conclusions of due diligence and the approval of the Competition Authority.

It is anticipated that the operation of Lyfjaval and Lyfsalinn will positively impact Skeljungur hf.’s annual EBITDA by 250-300 million ISK.

Further information will be disclosed as matters progress.

Árni Pétur Jónsson, Skeljungur CEO:

“This acquisition is a part of our strategy of reducing our exposure to fuel sales by investing in units that are not linked to sales of fuel and advancing and expanding our service offerings to customers in the health sector. The increasing age of Iceland's population is giving rise to new challenges and opportunities, one of them being the growth in the development of pharmaceuticals and various health-related product categories. A part of our company´s strategy is to meet consumer´s needs and simplify their lives on the go and it is our belief that the locations of Orkan’s service stations are well suited for drive-through pharmacies. We can see a number of opportunities to increase access to drive-through pharmacies; it is our belief that an increase in their number will be welcomed by our customers.”

Lyfsalinn ehf. adviser is corporate advisory team from Arion Bank hf.

For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is

www.skeljungur.is
https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skeljungur hf. Lyfsalinn ehf.'s bid for Lyfjaval ehf. accepted; with the deal, if finalised, Skeljungur hf. will acquire a 56% share in Lyfsalinn ehf. Lyfjasalinn ehf’s bid for 100% of the shares in Lyfjaval ehf. and the Landakot real estate company ehf. was accepted today, 25 June 2021. Skeljungur hf. currently holds 10% of the shares in Lyfsalinn ehf., but the acceptance of the offer to buy, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Annual General Meeting and update
Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of ...
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Sorrento Receives EUA Approval and Import License From Mexico Authority COFEPRIS For COVI-STIX ...
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus