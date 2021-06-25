Gurit updates the financial outlook for 2021 and announces organizational changes to strengthen its positioning as solution provider to the wind turbine industry

Outlook

Gurit is updating its financial outlook for the year. The company now does not expect a recovery of the Chinese wind energy market before 2022. It also experiences an accelerated decline in demand for balsa wood and other non-PET core materials.

For the year 2021, Gurit expects a revenue of around CHF 500 million and an operating profit margin of around 8% including restructuring charges. Adjusted for these one-time charges, operating profit continues to be expected in the range of 9-11%. After the transition year 2021 Gurit expects the wind market to continue growing strongly, driven by increased demand for renewable energy and long-term commitments from governments to reach carbon neutrality.

Restructuring and relocation measures to address shift in market demand

While the company believes the slowdown in China is temporary, it also assumes that the trend to replace balsa and its replacement by PET is permanent. Gurit has therefore decided to exit its partnership for balsa wood production in Indonesia and to restructure and downsize its operation in Ecuador.