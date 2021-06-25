Hubilu Venture Corporation Real Estate Acquisition Division Acquires Sixteenth Student Housing Property in Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubilu Venture Corporation (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HBUV), a publicly traded real estate consulting, asset management and business acquisition company, which specializes in acquiring student housing income properties and development/business opportunities located near USC and Metro stations within the Los Angeles area, has expanded their housing criteria to include properties desired by non-profits that provide transitional housing. These organizations are both privately and government funded and help address the effects of homelessness, poverty, mental and physical illness, abuse, and addiction, and provide assistance with a safe home and getting people back into the work force. Hubilu is currently working with award winning organizations including PATH (People Assisting The Homeless), Covenant House, Los Angeles LGBT Center, Sanctuary of Hope, People Concern, St Josephs. Hubilu announced today that it has acquired, through its wholly owned subsidiary Trilosa Investments, LLC, its sixteenth real property asset located at 3908 S. Denker Street, Los Angeles. This property fits perfectly into the Company’s target market, prime USC location for off campus students, located inside the USC 24 Hour Security Patrol Zone, 3 blocks from campus, and only a short walk from the Expo/Western Metro/subway station. The property is near LA Live, Staples Center and LA Convention Center and a short metro ride to DTLA, which is now USC student’s new hub for entertainment, night life and shopping. In addition, it’s a short walk to Exposition Park, home to the LA Memorial Coliseum and Banc of California Stadium, the Natural History Museum, California Science Center, and the new George Lucas Star Wars Museum.



“2020 and 2021 have been challenging years for many owners in the housing market. We saw the transitional housing market offer a stable income opportunity and allow us to assist in an area the community is desperate for help. While many owners are struggling with unpaid rents, we are at approximately 95% in rental collection due to our investments in transitional housing. Each tenant has a social worker which guides them to getting back on their feet. We are continuing to buy in the USC area and have seen a dramatic increase in requests for housing from both students and transitional housing alike, effectively competing for similar product in safe areas close to USC and Metro Stations.” commented David Behrend, Hubilu CEO.