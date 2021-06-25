checkAd

Hubilu Venture Corporation Real Estate Acquisition Division Acquires Sixteenth Student Housing Property in Los Angeles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 17:56  |  32   |   |   

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubilu Venture Corporation (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HBUV), a publicly traded real estate consulting, asset management and business acquisition company, which specializes in acquiring student housing income properties and development/business opportunities located near USC and Metro stations within the Los Angeles area, has expanded their housing criteria to include properties desired by non-profits that provide transitional housing. These organizations are both privately and government funded and help address the effects of homelessness, poverty, mental and physical illness, abuse, and addiction, and provide assistance with a safe home and getting people back into the work force. Hubilu is currently working with award winning organizations including PATH (People Assisting The Homeless), Covenant House, Los Angeles LGBT Center, Sanctuary of Hope, People Concern, St Josephs. Hubilu announced today that it has acquired, through its wholly owned subsidiary Trilosa Investments, LLC, its sixteenth real property asset located at 3908 S. Denker Street, Los Angeles. This property fits perfectly into the Company’s target market, prime USC location for off campus students, located inside the USC 24 Hour Security Patrol Zone, 3 blocks from campus, and only a short walk from the Expo/Western Metro/subway station. The property is near LA Live, Staples Center and LA Convention Center and a short metro ride to DTLA, which is now USC student’s new hub for entertainment, night life and shopping. In addition, it’s a short walk to Exposition Park, home to the LA Memorial Coliseum and Banc of California Stadium, the Natural History Museum, California Science Center, and the new George Lucas Star Wars Museum.

“2020 and 2021 have been challenging years for many owners in the housing market. We saw the transitional housing market offer a stable income opportunity and allow us to assist in an area the community is desperate for help. While many owners are struggling with unpaid rents, we are at approximately 95% in rental collection due to our investments in transitional housing. Each tenant has a social worker which guides them to getting back on their feet. We are continuing to buy in the USC area and have seen a dramatic increase in requests for housing from both students and transitional housing alike, effectively competing for similar product in safe areas close to USC and Metro Stations.” commented David Behrend, Hubilu CEO.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hubilu Venture Corporation Real Estate Acquisition Division Acquires Sixteenth Student Housing Property in Los Angeles BEVERLY HILLS, CA, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hubilu Venture Corporation (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HBUV), a publicly traded real estate consulting, asset management and business acquisition company, which specializes in acquiring student …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Annual General Meeting and update
Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of ...
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus