Missfresh Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 21,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), at US$13 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$273 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents three Class B ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today under the ticker symbol “MF.”

In addition, the Company has granted to the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,150,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Haitong International Securities Company Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, AMTD Global Markets Limited, ICBC International Securities Limited, Needham & Company, LLC, China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Limited, ABCI Securities Company Limited, GF Securities (Hong Kong) Brokerage Limited, Futu Inc., and Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited are acting as underwriters for the offering.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood
New York, NY 11717, United States
Telephone: 1-866-803-9204
Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
Attention: Prospectus Department
Broadridge, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Bays 4-9, Edgewood

