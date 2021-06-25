Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS (Paris:JCQ):

Pursuant to the delegation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of June 25, 2021, the Board of Directors resolved at its meeting held on June 25, 2021 to cancel 438 574 shares, which included 119 827 shares bought under the shares buyback program with the aim of cancelling them and 318 747 shares reallocated with a view to cancellation (the latter shares were previously held with the purpose of being exchanged or used as payment as part of potential acquisitions).

Following this cancellation, the share capital of JACQUET METALS SA (the “Company”) comprised 23 022 739 shares and 32 777 612 attached theoretical voting rights.