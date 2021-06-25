Top executives from World Health Organization, National PTA, The Henry Ford and more will discuss creating exceptional digital experiences that drive business growth and customer loyalty



BEDFORD, Mass., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it will host the Exceed DXpectations Masterclass, a free virtual event for experience makers to be held from June 29-30. The event will bring together technology and marketing leaders to exchange strategies for digital transformation and evolving user experiences.



“The pandemic has compressed the cycle for digital transformation initiatives, requiring organizations to respond in an agile manner and revamp their efforts to thrive in a post-COVID world,” said Jennifer McAdams, Vice President, Demand Generation and Field Marketing, Progress. “This event is for anyone interested in hearing about the latest digital experience trends, from leaders who have successfully built world-class digital experiences for lasting success.”