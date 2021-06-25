checkAd

Progress Announces Two-Day Virtual Event  Exceed DXpectations Masterclass

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 18:03  |  54   |   |   

Top executives from World Health Organization, National PTA, The Henry Ford and more will discuss creating exceptional digital experiences that drive business growth and customer loyalty

BEDFORD, Mass., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it will host the Exceed DXpectations Masterclass, a free virtual event for experience makers to be held from June 29-30. The event will bring together technology and marketing leaders to exchange strategies for digital transformation and evolving user experiences.
  
“The pandemic has compressed the cycle for digital transformation initiatives, requiring organizations to respond in an agile manner and revamp their efforts to thrive in a post-COVID world,” said Jennifer McAdams, Vice President, Demand Generation and Field Marketing, Progress. “This event is for anyone interested in hearing about the latest digital experience trends, from leaders who have successfully built world-class digital experiences for lasting success.”

Exceed DXpectations Masterclass speakers include:

  • Biswamber Gurabacharya – CTO, World Health Organization
  • Jochem Bokkers – Team / Tech Lead, World Health Organization
  • LaWanda Toney – Director of Strategic Communications, National PTA
  • Alysa Procida – Executive Director, Inuit Art Foundation
  • Kiel Jared – Global VP of Digital, GES
  • Ronan Smith – Content and Insights Manager, Central Bank of Ireland
  • Matt Majeski – Managing Director, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, The Henry Ford
  • Filomena Napolitano – Manager, Digital Marketing Operations, The Henry Ford
  • Peter Anufriev - Senior Specialist of the Support Department, RBI

Additional sessions will be presented by digital experience experts from Progress, as well as Progress partners and digital agencies such as Americaneagle.com, Arekibo, CyberLancers, Enqbator, Flywheel Strategic, Rika, SilverTech, Smooth Fusion, Vareo and Visus LLC.

The two-day event, which begins June 29 at 10:30am EDT, will include sessions ranging from maximizing digital experiences to creating engaging content for diverse audiences. Other topics include:

  • When Your Audience Becomes the Whole World: World Health Organization’s Pandemic Story
  • Digital Transformation: From Vision to Reality
  • Leveraging Digital Experiences to Make a Difference for Educators and Families
  • Are you Prepared for the Future of Search?
  • Personalization and Beyond
  • How to Build a Fully Integrated E-commerce in Less than 3 Months

“Being responsible for the digital experience at GES, I look forward to sharing my story at this event, as well as learning from the other esteemed speakers," said Kiel Jared, Global VP of Digital, GES.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progress Announces Two-Day Virtual Event  Exceed DXpectations Masterclass Top executives from World Health Organization, National PTA, The Henry Ford and more will discuss creating exceptional digital experiences that drive business growth and customer loyalty BEDFORD, Mass., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progress …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation on power electronics
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Annual General Meeting and update
Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of ...
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus