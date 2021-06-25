checkAd

Phase III pivotal trial of once weekly exenatide in adolescents aged 10–17 shows benefit for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 18:09  |  43   |   |   

Positive results from the Phase III pivotal trial (NCT01554618) showed AstraZeneca’s exenatide extended-release 2mg once weekly significantly reduced blood sugar—as measured by HbA1c—versus placebo in adolescents aged 10–17 with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

This Phase III trial is the first and only completed trial of a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) in adolescents aged 10–17 with T2D. The results were presented today at the 2021 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions.

The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that exenatide once weekly significantly reduced HbA1c from baseline compared with placebo at 24 weeks, with least squares (LS) mean changes of −0.36% and +0.49%, respectively and a between-group LS mean difference of −0.85% (P=0.012).

Data at week 24 also showed that exenatide once weekly was generally well tolerated and consistent with the existing safety profile in adults. The most common adverse events were upper respiratory tract infections (10% in the exenatide group) and abdominal pain (13% in the placebo group). Gastrointestinal disorders were reported less frequently in the exenatide once weekly group than in the placebo group (22% vs. 26%).

James Ruggles, BYDUREON Medical Lead, said: “We’re greatly encouraged by these results in adolescents with type 2 diabetes. We hope that, once approved, exenatide once weekly will serve as a much needed convenient treatment option for adolescent patients.”

The International Coordinating Investigator of the trial, William Tamborlane, MD, Department of Pediatrics, Yale School of Medicine, said: “T2D is a chronic disease that can lead to serious long-term issues if not adequately treated in children. The rise in frequency of this disorder in pediatric patients corresponds to the international epidemic of childhood obesity, resulting in increased insulin resistance and beta cell disfunction in adolescents. It is particularly noteworthy that no once weekly injection of a GLP-1 receptor agonist has been approved for older children or adolescents with T2D by the US Food and Drug Administration. Consequently, once weekly injections of exenatide could fill that gap in treatment options for T2D patients in this age group.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phase III pivotal trial of once weekly exenatide in adolescents aged 10–17 shows benefit for the treatment of type 2 diabetes Positive results from the Phase III pivotal trial (NCT01554618) showed AstraZeneca’s exenatide extended-release 2mg once weekly significantly reduced blood sugar—as measured by HbA1c—versus placebo in adolescents aged 10–17 with type 2 diabetes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
NOXXON Announces Appointments of Susan Coles, Martine Van Vugt and Gregory Weaver to Supervisory ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination ...
Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary Meeting Date for ...
PTON Deadline Alert:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities ...
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Results of Each ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Change in Location of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels