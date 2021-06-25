Phase III pivotal trial of once weekly exenatide in adolescents aged 10–17 shows benefit for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

This Phase III trial is the first and only completed trial of a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) in adolescents aged 10–17 with T2D. The results were presented today at the 2021 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions.

The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that exenatide once weekly significantly reduced HbA1c from baseline compared with placebo at 24 weeks, with least squares (LS) mean changes of −0.36% and +0.49%, respectively and a between-group LS mean difference of −0.85% (P=0.012).

Data at week 24 also showed that exenatide once weekly was generally well tolerated and consistent with the existing safety profile in adults. The most common adverse events were upper respiratory tract infections (10% in the exenatide group) and abdominal pain (13% in the placebo group). Gastrointestinal disorders were reported less frequently in the exenatide once weekly group than in the placebo group (22% vs. 26%).

James Ruggles, BYDUREON Medical Lead, said: “We’re greatly encouraged by these results in adolescents with type 2 diabetes. We hope that, once approved, exenatide once weekly will serve as a much needed convenient treatment option for adolescent patients.”

The International Coordinating Investigator of the trial, William Tamborlane, MD, Department of Pediatrics, Yale School of Medicine, said: “T2D is a chronic disease that can lead to serious long-term issues if not adequately treated in children. The rise in frequency of this disorder in pediatric patients corresponds to the international epidemic of childhood obesity, resulting in increased insulin resistance and beta cell disfunction in adolescents. It is particularly noteworthy that no once weekly injection of a GLP-1 receptor agonist has been approved for older children or adolescents with T2D by the US Food and Drug Administration. Consequently, once weekly injections of exenatide could fill that gap in treatment options for T2D patients in this age group.”