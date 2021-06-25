checkAd

Applied Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data on the Prevalence of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Diabetes Association

~1 in 5 people with diabetes or pre-diabetes have Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, a serious and progressive disease that limits the heart’s ability to function
 
People with diabetes or pre-diabetes who have Diabetic Cardiomyopathy are at high risk for developing overt heart failure

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced data presentations confirming the high prevalence of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy (DbCM) in adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes. The studies, which were performed by independent investigators under research grants sponsored by Applied Therapeutics, will be presented at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the annual 2021 American Diabetes Association meeting taking place virtually June 25-29. 

Presentation Details

978-P: “Prevalence, Optimal Screening Approaches, and Prognostic Implications of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy in Community-Dwelling Adults.”

  • Individuals with diabetes or pre-diabetes have abnormalities in several measures of cardiac structure, function and biomarkers
  • Based on analyses of 3 studies comprising 16,653 participants without cardiovascular disease or heart failure at baseline, the prevalence of DbCM was 17% in people with diabetes or pre-diabetes and two or more cardiac abnormalities on echocardiogram (left atrial enlargement, left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic dysfunction), representing a prevalence of ~1 in 5 people with diabetes

971-P: “Prevalence of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy in real-world practice: a longitudinal cohort study”

  • To determine the prevalence of DbCM, an analysis was completed among Type 2 Diabetic patients who had not yet progressed to overt Heart Failure and who had echocardiography at the University of California San Diego Medical Center in the period from 2010 to 2015
  • As Left Atrial Enlargement (LAVI) represents a widely used and documented echocardiographic criteria, this was utilized in the UCSD database as the echocardiographic indicator of DbCM
  • When looking at LAVI only (not including other echocardiographic indicators of DbCM), the prevalence of DbCM in this sub-population was 9%

1043-P: “Prevalence of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy: A systematic review of the literature”

