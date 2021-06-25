Applied Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data on the Prevalence of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Diabetes Association

~1 in 5 people with diabetes or pre-diabetes have Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, a serious and progressive disease that limits the heart’s ability to function



People with diabetes or pre-diabetes who have Diabetic Cardiomyopathy are at high risk for developing overt heart failure

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced data presentations confirming the high prevalence of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy (DbCM) in adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes. The studies, which were performed by independent investigators under research grants sponsored by Applied Therapeutics, will be presented at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the annual 2021 American Diabetes Association meeting taking place virtually June 25-29.