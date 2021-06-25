checkAd

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s Second Quarter 2021 results will be released on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Financials section. 

To participate in the webcast, select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.umh.reit, in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. It will be available until November 1, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10157187. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.umh.reit.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 127 manufactured home communities with approximately 24,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

