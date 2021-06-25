Selling of shares
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Public announcement no. 503
June 25th, 2021
MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Strategic Investments
A/S notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Strategic Investments A/S has decreased their shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by selling shares in Glunz &
Jensen.
After the selling, Strategic Investments A/S owns a total of 271.595 shares, corresponding to 14,91 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.
For further information please contact:
CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
0 Kommentare