checkAd

Taj Named Strongest Hotel Brand In The World

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 18:32  |  31   |   |   

~ Recognized by the world's leading brand valuation consultancy – Brand Finance

MUMBAI, India, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia's largest hospitality company, announced that its iconic brand, Taj, has been rated the Strongest Hotel Brand in the World by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy in its annual 'Hotels 50 2021' report. This report recognizes the most valuable and strongest hotel brands across the globe.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Indian Hotels Company, said, "This is a proud moment for the Indian hospitality industry on the global stage. Taj being rated as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand is a testament to the unwavering trust our guests have consistently placed in us and the warmth and sincere care our employees have embodied day-after-day. We will continue our endeavor to elevate the world class experiences of luxury hospitality and deliver the magic of Tajness to all our stakeholders."

Taj received an overall Brand Strength Index of 89.3 out of 100, with a corresponding AAA rating for customer familiarity, employee satisfaction and corporate reputation as well as its world-class customer service.   

David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, said, "We are excited to announce Taj as the Strongest Hotel Brand in the World. A brand with a century old legacy and a custodian of the revered Indian hospitality has stood resilient inspite of the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Global travelers have relied upon and tested brands in different ways and Taj has emerged on top."

The Hotel 50 2021 report also highlighted the company's successful implementation of its R.E.S.E.T 2020 strategy, which provided a transformative framework, helping the Taj brand surmount pandemic related challenges. 

To know more, click here to access the full report by Brand Finance. 

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. IHCL has a portfolio of 221 hotels including 55 under development globally across 4 continents, 12 countries and in over 100 locations. These include Taj – the iconic brand for the most discerning travelers, SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels, Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels and Ginger, which is revolutionizing the lean luxe segment.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551767/Taj_Strongest_Brand.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551732/IHCL_Strongest_Hotel_Brand.jpg

Iconic Indian hospitality brand Taj rated Strongest Hotel Brand in the World by Brand Finance. Proud moment for India.



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taj Named Strongest Hotel Brand In The World ~ Recognized by the world's leading brand valuation consultancy – Brand Finance MUMBAI, India, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia's largest hospitality company, announced that its iconic brand, Taj, has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market To Rise in the 7MM By 2030, Analysis by ...
GH Research PLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
How China tamed a 1,000-plus-year-old sand land in seven decades
SORCIA Minerals Aquires Lithium Rights In The Salar De Maricunga, Chile
SmartRent Reports Double Digit First Quarter 2021 Revenue Growth and Record Quarterly New Units
Vazyme Brings COVID-19 Testing Solutions at Medlab 2021
Hollow Fiber Filtration Market worth $597 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Made-in-China.com targets trade in multiple languages beyond English
Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Shoptalk, the Leading Retail Event in the U.S., Announces Shoptalk Europe To be Held at ExCeL ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented ...
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus