Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to “Bought Deal” Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 18:40  |  68   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus”) and Research Capital Corporation (“Research Capital”) as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 “bought deal” private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 3,636,500 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $4,000,150.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 15, 2021, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities to be issued under this Offering will be offered by way of private placement exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The Units to be issued under this Offering will also be offered offshore, including in the United Kingdom pursuant to applicable exemptions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

