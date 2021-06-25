checkAd

Lomiko Investment SHD Smart Home Devices Ltd Awarded New US Patent Approval for (IoT) Power Hub Receptacle

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 19:00  |  39   |   |   

Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) investment SHD Smart Home Devices Ltd. (www.shddevices.com) has been awarded a new patent #11063396 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its IoT Power Hub wall-mounted receptacle. The publication date for the patent is July 15, 2021. Lomiko Metals Inc. 100% owned subsidiary Lomiko Technologies Inc. is the owner of 18.15% of SHD Smart Home Devices Ltd. (www.shddevices.com) and 40% of Graphene Energy Storage Devices. This is an excellent development for SHD and opens up licensing and manufacturing opportunities. SHD continues to investigate licensing and manufacturing opportunities and aims to complete Underwriters Laboratory (UL) certification for the product and continues research and development of products related to power conversion, heat management and electric vehicle charging equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005409/en/

SHD Devices in-wall USB-enabled 8 receptacle IoT Hub with 2 of 8 USB plugs being utilized. (Photo: Business Wire)

SHD Devices in-wall USB-enabled 8 receptacle IoT Hub with 2 of 8 USB plugs being utilized. (Photo: Business Wire)

"SHD has an incredible opportunity to participate in a burgeoning IoT and Smart Device market.", stated A. Paul Gill, CEO., "Major companies such as Leviton, Legrand, Pass and Seymour and others have recognized this new market and have launched similar devices."

In order to focus on its battery materials properties in Quebec, Lomiko Metals entered into an agreement to sell it’s 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc. to Promethieus Technologies Inc. (Canada) (www.promethieus.com) for $ 1,236,625 on August 6, 2020. Promethieus Technologies Inc. (Canada) plans to merge with Promethieus Technologies NV and the resulting company aims to list on the DCSX to seek further funding to develop both SHD and Graphene ESD. Lomiko would retain 20% interest in the resulting issuer and be reimbursed $ 152,858 in expenses paid by Lomiko on behalf of Promethieus Technologies Ltd. The transaction was due to complete by June 30, 2021 but that target date has not been met due to delays related to COVID 19. A new resolution to extend the time frame of the sale will be presented to the next Annual General Meeting.

Mobile phone manufacturers such as Samsung and Apple have already made the decision not to include charge adapters in the retail box with new phones. The patented IoT Power Hub has 6 USB charge points and 2 traditional plug outlets, providing capability to charge up to 8 electronic devices from one receptacle. Furthermore, the patented design has the USB ports situated on the sides of the device allowing all USB outlets to be used simultaneously without obstructing the plug outlets. This is a problem that many competing options with front mount USB outlets face. The devices also greatly reduces the wasted energy from over-heated power-converters created from less than optimal chargers. SHD is a company jointly launched by Lomiko Technologies and MegaHertz Power Systems Ltd. February 16, 2016, focused on Internet of Things (IoT) devices and EV charging solutions. SHD will continue to execute on its plans to develop, contract manufacture, distribute and sell its Chargers and related devices.

There are currently 130 million established households in North America and a healthy seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.3 million housing starts. In addition, offices, hotels and coffee shops are also potential markets for USB charging devices. If only one or two USB charging devices are installed in new homes and retro-fitted into current homes undergoing renovations, there will be a healthy demand for these IoT products. SHD plans to enter into negotiations with IoT distributors to sell the IoT power outlets and other related devices in North American markets. Lomiko will share its network of industry connections to help grow the venture and then enjoy the SHD equity multiplier without being burdened with any engineering, new product development, IP or associated marketing costs as the IoT power outlet and additional suite of IoT products are rolled out.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Lomiko Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lomiko Investment SHD Smart Home Devices Ltd Awarded New US Patent Approval for (IoT) Power Hub Receptacle Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) investment SHD Smart Home Devices Ltd. (www.shddevices.com) has been awarded a new patent #11063396 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its IoT Power Hub …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination ...
Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary Meeting Date for ...
PTON Deadline Alert:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities ...
Hecla Announces Management Changes
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Results of Each ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Change in Location of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels