McEwen Mining Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) announces that on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, it acquired 4,963,455 common shares of NevGold Corp. (formerly Silver Mountain Mines Inc.)(“NevGold”), and shares purchase warrants exercisable to acquire an additional 2,481,727 common shares of NevGold at $0.60 per share until June 22, 2023, pursuant to the terms of a private transaction. As of this date, McEwen beneficially owns securities representing 10% of the currently outstanding shares of NevGold on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 14.3% on a partially-diluted basis.



These securities were issued to McEwen in partial consideration for the sale of the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada. The securities were acquired for investment purposes. McEwen has a long-term view of the investment and may increase or decrease its ownership in the future on the open market or through private transactions.