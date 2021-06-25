checkAd

Second Sight Medical Products Announces Closing of Public Offering

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (“Second Sight” or the “Company”), a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, which includes 1,500,000 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The gross proceeds from the offering, including the exercise of the over-allotment option, were $57,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for development of the Orion device and general corporate purposes.

The securities were offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-256904), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 8, 2021 and declared effective on June 14, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from the offices of ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System

Leveraging Second Sight’s 20 years of experience in neuromodulation for vision, the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System (Orion) is an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. Orion is intended to convert images captured by a miniature video camera mounted on glasses into a series of small electrical pulses. The device is designed to bypass diseased or injured eye anatomy and to transmit these electrical pulses wirelessly to an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the brain’s visual cortex, where it is intended to provide the perception of patterns of light. A six-subject early feasibility study of the Orion is currently underway at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles and the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. No peer-reviewed data is available yet for the Orion system.

