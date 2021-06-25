checkAd

CE Brands Announces Five-Year Brand Strategy

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its business combination with eBuyNow, a data-driven consumer-electronics company, CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI) (“CE Brands”) is pleased to announce its five-year brand strategy, the goal of which is to manufacture 192 licensed product categories within five years and become a leader in manufacturing, brand licensing, and global product distribution.  

Powered by extensive consumer research, CE Brands focuses on factory partnerships, iconic brand licenses and agreements with the world’s leading retailers. The business combination with eBuyNow was an essential landmark for the company to become a global leader in licensed brand manufacturing of consumer electronics products. The combined company’s name, “CE Brands”, represents its commitment to its five-year brand strategy.

The business process for creating new products, internally called the ‘CE Method’ is a repeatable process starting with deep analysis of competitors, and consumer requirements using ProductLoop, CE Brands’ proprietary artificial intelligence software. CE Brands analyzes millions of data points per category so it can effectively understand the market pricing, user sentiment and feature analysis of each product category and share this data as a truly vertically integrated business with factories, brands, distributors and retailers.

Over the last two years, eBuyNow, which is now CE Brands’ principal operating subsidiary, has evolved the repeatable method and delivered in line with the “North Star” target of manufacturing 192 categories in five years, which can be defined and measured by three key indicators:

  1. MANUFACTURING: eBuyNow has product agreements with eight leading manufacturers today and continues to work on expanding into new categories with these partnerships. As new categories are identified through internal data analysis, eBuyNow has a dedicated team identifying and engaging with leading manufacturers to increase overall expansion and manufacturing capabilities.

  2. BRANDS: Long term agreements have been secured with Eastman Kodak Company and Motorola Mobility LLC to bring iconic brands into the Smart Home and Smart Wearables product categories, respectively. Smart Home and Smart Wearables are two of the fastest-growing consumer product segments that include a wide array of categories. Being armed with highly trustworthy and globally recognized product brands enables strong market share through consumer trust. CE Brands will continue to expand eBuyNow’s iconic brand agreements through new licensing opportunities in fast growth categories.
