CE Brands Announces Five-Year Brand Strategy

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its business combination with eBuyNow, a data-driven consumer-electronics company, CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI) (“CE Brands”) is pleased to announce its five-year brand strategy, the goal of which is to manufacture 192 licensed product categories within five years and become a leader in manufacturing, brand licensing, and global product distribution.



Powered by extensive consumer research, CE Brands focuses on factory partnerships, iconic brand licenses and agreements with the world’s leading retailers. The business combination with eBuyNow was an essential landmark for the company to become a global leader in licensed brand manufacturing of consumer electronics products. The combined company’s name, “CE Brands”, represents its commitment to its five-year brand strategy.