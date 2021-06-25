checkAd

Rupert Resources Reports Results for 12 Months Ending February 28, 2021

Rupert Resources Ltd (“Rupert” or the “Company”) announces that it has published its audited financial results for the twelve months ending February 28, 2021 and accompanying Managements Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

Both of the above have been posted on the Company’s website www.rupertresources.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

During the 12 months ending February 28, 2021, the Company spent $14,637,057 (12 months ended February 29, 2020 - $9,571,101) on its exploration projects. As of February 28, 2021, Rupert held cash or cash equivalents of $21,724,305. The Company recorded a net loss and comprehensive loss for the year of $(7,343,327) (12 months ended February 29, 2020 - $(5,159,127)) and a net loss per share of $(0.05) (12 months ended February 29, 2020 - $(0.04)).

James Withall, Chief Executive Officer of Rupert Resources said, “Following the closing of the $48.7million financings earlier in June, Rupert’s work programmes are now fully funded for at least the next two years. Further funding beyond the forecast budget is anticipated from in-the-money options and warrants. We now have full visibility on our cash position and capital structure as we continue to derisk the Ikkari discovery whilst continuing our program to find deposits of scale in Northern Finland.”

Operating Highlights

Discussion of Operations

During 2020/21 and up to the date of this document, Rupert’s operational activities have been entirely focussed on Pahtavaara and Hirsikangas, with the key focus being on Pahtavaara.

Pahtavaara, Northern Finland

Pahtavaara is comprised of a package of mining licences, exploration licences, claims and reservations for exploration totalling an area of 509 km² and held by wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company and including the mine at Pahtavaara (the “Pahtavaara Mine”).

The work program at Pahtavaara is designed to identify and evaluate the mineral potential contained in the Pahtavaara Licence Area, including in the vicinity of the Pahtavaara Mine. Following completion in May 2020 of a circa 25,662m program (comprised of a 16,569m regional diamond drill campaign and a further 9,093m at the Pahtavaara Mine), in July 2020 Rupert commenced a 40,000 to 50,000m (subsequently increased to circa 60,000m) diamond drill program to further evaluate six new discoveries made in an area within the Pahtavaara licence package known as Area 1, as well as continuing to generate new targets.

