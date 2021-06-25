checkAd

Neutra's New Deity Wellness Subsidiary Off to Roaring Start with Delta-8 Pre-Sales

Autor: Accesswire
KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) reports its wholly-owned Deity Wellness (www.deitywellness.com) subsidiary, acquired less than a week ago, has enjoyed a strong product pre-sale initiative, recording more than 2,000 early orders for Delta-8-infused gummies, vape cartridges, etc. in 2 days. The news comes just two weeks after a bid to ban the hemp-based THC compound died in the Texas Legislature.

"There's a strong market for Delta-8 out there that waiting for the proposed ban to be rejected," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Once that bid failed, we saw a chance to move quickly to satisfy pent-up demand among recreational users, the primary customers for Delta-8 products. Acquiring Deity Wellness gives us a real jump on the competition. These outstanding pre-sale numbers confirm we made the right decision to go after the recreational consumer."

Recreational hemp-based Delta-8 users differ from CBD consumers. CBD customers are generally seeking relief from pain or want some other type of health benefit.

Delta-8 users, however, usually consume such products for simple pleasure. They have found it produces a mild euphoria, relaxation, calmness and a sense of delight. Recreational consumers can use Delta-8 products by themselves or in conjunction with CBD ones, like those Neutra already sells under the VIVIS brand name.

Hemp-based Delta-8 THC isn't easy to extract and produce. Combined with its newness in the commercial arena, experts contend that companies ready to get to the market first have a better chance of establishing their brands in consumers' minds. For CBD companies like Neutra, being first into the Delta-8 market through Deity Wellness helps it reach new customers it previously couldn't access.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

