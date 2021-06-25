Smartt, Inc. FKA Carsmartt, Inc. announces the acquisition of Black Brick Construction, Inc.

Our Director Mr. Diego Visconti commented: “Smartt, Inc. completed the acquisition of 100% shares of Black Brick Construction, Inc. The company is over $100,000 cash flow positive, and has three new projects coming up with a great potential to grow".

Miami, Florida, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartt Inc., (OTC Pink: CRSM), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Black Brick Construction, Inc., a construction company specialized in Ground up Construction and Data Centers.

Smartt, Inc. FKA Carsmartt, Inc. has recently changed the name and has an ongoing application with FINRA, the website and logo will also change soon.

The future goal of Smartt, Inc. will be to have different divisions and to acquire lean and scalable companies with real revenue stream and great potential to grow, at the moment we are looking at additional companies from the USA and Europe.

Mr. Visconti also said: “We are here to stay, and we are committed to move forward even after a long slow year due to the pandemic, it’s been tough, but we are recovering”.



About Smartt, Inc.:

Smartt, Inc. is a Holding company with different subsidiaries in the fields of Technology, Real Estate, and Construction.

About Black Brick Construction, Inc.

Black Brick Construction, Inc. is a construction company located in Florida specialized in Ground Up construction and Data Centers.

www.blackbrickconstruction.com

CONTACT



Smartt, Inc.

2828 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33145

Website: http://www.carsmartt.com

Phone: 786-409-7439

Email: info@carsmartt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although SMARTT, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, SMARTT, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

Attachments