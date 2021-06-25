Hiru Corp. - OTC Pink Current Status and Level 2 Quotes

HIRU is pleased to announce today that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ('OTC Markets') has approved HIRU as 'Pink Sheet Current' as it is now filed all required mandatory quarterly disclosure filings. This upgrade is a direct result of a concerted team …

The Company has filed its annual disclosure statements for the fiscal years December 31, 2019, December 31, 2020, as well as the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Additionally, the Company's has posted the required financial statements for such same periods and the required omnibus Attorney Opinion ('Current Information') for each of the above listed periods.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Hiru Corp. (the 'Company' or 'HIRU' - OTC PINK:HIRU) - HIRU is pleased to announce today that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ('OTC Markets') has approved HIRU as 'Pink Sheet Current' as it is now filed all required mandatory quarterly disclosure filings. This upgrade is a direct result of a concerted team effort of the Company's management along with the compliance team that has been assembled.

Kathryn Gavin (HIRU Sole Officer and Director) stated... 'This is the first time in over four years that HIRU has not traded under a 'Caveat Emptor' notice to investors as issued by OTC Markets and a designation of Pink Sheet No Information. This is obviously a big day for the Company and its shareholders.'

The Company has also purchased Level 2 real time quotes for its landing page on OTC Markets web site. This service will provide investors with up to the date, real time bid and ask quotes during trading hours. This OTC Market service is now active.

Kathryn Gavin (HIRU Sole Officer and Director) further stated... 'In passing, the Company has purchased Level 2 quotes for its landing page with OTC Markets so that our shareholders can stay up to date on the current real time market price of our common stock. Again, we here at HIRU know how important our shareholders are to our future plans of action. Now it is time to get to the real business of the Company, acquiring cash flow positive business assets. As we grow the future business of the Company, we want our public shareholders to understand that we have one goal in mind, to maximize shareholder value.'

The Company now will set out on to identify and acquire the appropriate business entities to grow its future revenue base. As of the date of this press release, the Company has identified several potential acquisitions and we are now in the process of conducting proper due diligence and negotiating final acquisition terms and conditions. The criteria for business acquisition are quite simple, the Company is looking for seasoned, cash flow positive business entities that are operating in a high growth industry.

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol 'HIRU' which is currently listed as Pink Sheet Current with OTC Markets, Inc.

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Address: 3331 North 35th Avenue

Phoenix, Arizona 95107

Web Site: www.waterandiceshop.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hirucorp

Phone: 928-408-4486

Email: info@waterandiceshop.com

Contact: Kathryn Gavin, CEO

