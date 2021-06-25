New World Gold Corporation Acquires Placer Claim in South Dakota.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company' is pleased to announce the official acquisition a placer claim in the south west region of South Dakota.New World Gold Corporation has …

The property is on Federal Land and Mineral rights would be licensed through the wholly owned subsidiary Rock Creek Mining & Exploration Co. 'RCM'; Burgex Mining Consultants have been retained to begin soil sampling in the coming weeks. The use of Burgex would include the staking and recording of 'RCM' Claim rights, Aerial Surveys and XRF Readings for future exploratory sampling.

"South Dakota has a rich history in prospecting for precious metals, and with over 50,000 mining claims on public land, we are confident that we have selected the right state for the first New Word expansion" said Bob Honigford, CEO of New World Gold Corporation.

As New World Gold Corp expands the mining portfolio, the company continues to strive to create a strong foundation for added value to their stakeholders.

