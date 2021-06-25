checkAd

Revive Therapeutics Approved to Trade on the OTCQB Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 21:09  |  23   |   |   

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Market (“OTCQB”) effective Monday June 28, 2021.

The Company’s U.S. listing will trade under the symbol “RVVTF” while the Company’s primary Canadian listing will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under "RVV".

Michael Frank, CEO of the Company commented, "We are focused on completing our Phase 3 study in COVID-19 with the aim to seek EUA approval from the FDA for Bucillamine in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, and advancing our proprietary psychedelics program in developing novel uses and delivery forms of psilocybin to treat mental health and substance abuse disorders. With our common shares listed on the OTCQB it will help us to broaden our awareness and shareholder base with institutional and retail investors in the U.S.”

Investors can find real-time quotes and market information on the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RVVTF/overview.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank
Chief Executive Officer
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
Tel: 1 888 901 0036
Email: mfrank@revivethera.com
Website: www.revivethera.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Revive’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the Company’s cannabinoids, psychedelics and infectious diseases programs. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Revive at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Revive is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Reference is made to the risk factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual MD&A for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revive Therapeutics Approved to Trade on the OTCQB Market TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Free Crackle App to Launch on TCL
Freddie Mac Prices $743 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-743
Astellas Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult Patients with ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
ArcelorMittal Announces the Results of its Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its 3.600% ...
Collective Mining Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with ...
Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Plug Power Issues Corporate ESG Report for the Year 2020
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus