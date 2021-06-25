FREYR Appoints Global Head of Investor Relations

On January 29, 2021, FREYR announced that it plans to become a publicly listed company through a business combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (Alussa Energy) (NYSE: ALUS). Subject to closing conditions being met, the combined company will be named “FREYR Battery” and its ordinary shares and warrants are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FREY and FREY.WS, respectively, upon closing.

FREYR AS (FREYR), the Norway-based developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Spittel as VP of Investor Relations to lead global shareholder engagement as the company executes its growth strategy founded on rapid scaling of clean, next-generation and low-carbon battery cell production.

Jeff Spittel brings with him over two decades of capital markets experience in equity research, trading, and investor relations consulting, and will report to Steffen Føreid, FREYR’s Chief Financial Officer. Based in Houston, he will work closely with the senior leadership team and Board of Directors to drive stakeholder engagement and enhance FREYR’s visibility with capital markets stakeholders globally.

“We are pleased to strengthen the FREYR team with a seasoned investor relations professional. Jeff will lead our engagement with investors worldwide as FREYR pursues our ambition of becoming a leading sustainable battery cell supplier in Europe and potentially expanding to the U.S.,” said Tom Jensen, the CEO of FREYR.

“A shareholder-friendly investor relations function founded on transparent, clear communications with the global investment community will be central to FREYR’s long-term strategy. I am truly delighted to be joining FREYR at such an important and exciting time in the company’s evolution,” said Jeff Spittel, the VP of Investor Relations.

About FREYR AS

FREYR plans to develop up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity by 2025 to position the company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers. The facilities will be located in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway’s highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind in a crisp, clear and energized environment. FREYR will supply safe, high energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications. FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in our region. For more information, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.