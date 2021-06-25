checkAd

Electric Last Mile Closes Business Combination; Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on Nasdaq as “ELMS” on June 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 21:19  |  23   |   |   

Electric Last Mile, Inc. and Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) (“Forum”) today announced the completion of the companies’ previously announced business combination. The business combination was approved by Forum stockholders on June 24, 2021. The merger has resulted in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (“ELMS” or the “Company”), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company, becoming a publicly traded company and its common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols “ELMS” and “ELMSW”, respectively, on June 28, 2021.

James Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO of ELMS, said, “Today is a critical milestone for ELMS as we now believe we have all the pieces in place to execute on our business plan and transform productivity for the last mile. We are excited to take advantage of our anticipated first-mover opportunities in the commercial EV space with the launch of our Urban Delivery later this year and to help make the U.S. the world leader for EV manufacturing.”

“This transaction comes at a promising time for both ELMS and the commercial EV industry,” said David Boris, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Forum. “With the capital provided by this transaction, we believe James and his experienced management team at ELMS can generate rapid growth and produce shareholder value as an industry-leading commercial EV solutions company. We thank our stockholders for their support during this transaction and we are excited for ELMS as it begins its next chapter as a public company.”

The ELMS Urban Delivery, anticipated to launch later this year, is expected to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle available in the U.S. market and will be produced at the Company’s facility in Mishawaka, Indiana. The Urban Delivery is anticipated to have a range of approximately 150 miles and is also expected to come with a suite of connectivity and productivity solutions, including over-the-air updates. As part of its integrated business model, ELMS also plans to offer upfitting solutions to customize the Urban Delivery to fleets’ individual end-use cases.

ELMS also recently announced plans to reveal a working prototype of its second vehicle, the Urban Utility, an all-electric medium duty cab forward truck, later this summer.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and White & Case LLP served as legal advisor to Forum. Cowen Inc., Wedbush Securities Inc., Colliers Securities LLC, BTIG, LLC and The Benchmark Company, LLC served as co-advisors to Forum. Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor to Electric Last Mile, Inc.

Seite 1 von 3
Forum Merger III Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electric Last Mile Closes Business Combination; Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on Nasdaq as “ELMS” on June 28, 2021 Electric Last Mile, Inc. and Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) (“Forum”) today announced the completion of the companies’ previously announced business combination. The business combination was approved by Forum stockholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination ...
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary Meeting Date for ...
PTON Deadline Alert:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities ...
MSCI 2021 Market Classification Review
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Results of Each ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, Inc.
24.06.21
Electric Last Mile Appoints Jonathan Ballon as Chief Digital Officer
22.06.21
Electric Last Mile Announces Additions to Leadership Team
21.06.21
Forum Merger III Corporation Management Team Purchases $4.9 Million of Forum III Shares on Open Market
21.06.21
ELMS to Reveal All-Electric Medium Duty Commercial Truck at Expo for FedEx Ground Contractors
21.06.21
Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Remind Stockholders to Vote to Approve Business Combination
17.06.21
Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Remind Stockholders to Vote to Approve Business Combination
09.06.21
Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held June 24, 2021 to Approve Business Combination