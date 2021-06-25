OneSoft Grants Stock Options
EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Further to the appointment of R. David Webster to the OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") Board of Directors as was announced on June 24, 2021, OneSoft has granted 200,000 stock …
EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Further to the appointment of R. David Webster to the OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") Board of Directors as was announced on June 24, 2021, OneSoft has granted 200,000 stock …
EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Further to the appointment of R. David Webster to the OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ("OneSoft") Board of Directors as was announced on June 24, 2021, OneSoft has granted 200,000 stock options to R. David Webster, in accordance with the Company's compensation plan for Directors. The stock options granted have a strike price of $0.56 per share, vest 50% on each of the grant and anniversary dates, and will expire in five years if not exercised.
About OneSoft and OneBridge
OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premises licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.
OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs, and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.
For more information, please contact.
OneSoft
Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO
dkushniruk@onesoft.ca
587-416-6787
Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
Sean@SophicCapital.com
647-494-7710
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and profitability of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided to deliver information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare