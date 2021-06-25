checkAd

Q2-2021 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

Q2-2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – AUGUST 6, 2021
7:00 AM ET
   
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-800-950-7243
International: 1-416-981-9010
Webcast: www.magna.com 
   
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 13, 2021
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21995642

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com     905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com     905-726-7108

 





