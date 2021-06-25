Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2021 results. Second quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Monday, July 26, 2021.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 730-0288 (U.S. and Canada) or (832) 412-2295 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 1088155.