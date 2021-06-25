Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its second quarter 2021 results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after Nasdaq market close. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 30, 2021. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

800-289-0459

Conference Passcode 735776

International +1 720-543-0298

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 75 days.

