Convenience Wholesaler with 1,200-Store Network in GA, NC, SC, and AL Has Completely Pre-Sold its Initial Shipment of 15 TAAT Master Cases Before it Arrives

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that Peach State Distributor (“PSD”), a wholesaler based in Alpharetta, Georgia, has completely pre-sold its initial purchase order of 15 TAAT master cases as part of an initiative to test the state of Georgia (population 10.62 million) as the next potential market for a full-scale launch of TAAT as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes. The shipment, which arrived in Alpharetta on Thursday, June 24, 2021, will be allocated for distribution to PSD’s retailer accounts in Georgia and North Carolina, who will become the first official retailers of TAAT on the east coast of the United States. These retail placements will complement the existing presence of TAAT in more than 250 retailers in the state of Ohio, in addition to the Company’s e-commerce portal which has been selling TAAT since February 2021 and avails the product to the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States.



PSD is a division of Forte International Spirits Direct Distributing, which carries regional specialty brands of liquor and liqueur such as Jaan, Five O’Clock, Zapata, and Tennessee Crown. Operating on a direct-to-store delivery (“DSD”) basis, PSD carries a variety of convenience category products to include beverages, snacks, and specialty lifestyle goods. PSD distributes to approximately 1,200 retail stores including 800 convenience stores as well as liquor stores and independent chains of “cash-and-carry” markets, many of which already carry tobacco products. Approximately 90% of PSD’s accounts are located in the state of Georgia, though it also services retailers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama.

More than 1.2 million adults in Georgia are tobacco smokers, representing approximately 17.4% of the state’s adult population1. As of mid-June 2021, demand for TAAT from smokers aged 21+ in Georgia has proven strong despite there having been no targeted marketing or promotional efforts in the state. E-commerce orders and free sample pack requests to Georgia shipping addresses amounted to approximately 14% and 20% of the number of orders and sample pack requests to addresses in Ohio, indicating robust existing demand for and awareness of TAAT in Georgia even without regional promotion prior to its introduction to the state at retail.