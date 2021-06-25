OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces 2021 Stock Repurchase Program

RED BANK, N.J., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced the authorization of the Board of Directors of the 2021 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock up to an additional 3,000,000 shares. This amount is in addition to the remaining 1,519,145 shares available as of March 31, 2021 under the existing 2019 Stock Repurchase Program.

