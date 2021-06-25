Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier
today (the “Meeting”) there were 430 shareholders voting in person or by proxy holding in total 280,023,803 common shares of the Company, representing 75.35% of the total number of common shares of
the Company outstanding.
Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company’s proxy statement dated April 27, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”) was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 94.38% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:
|Name of Director
|
Number of Shares
Voted For
|
Percentage of Shares
Voted For
|
Number of Shares
Withheld from
Voting
|
Percentage of Shares
Withheld from
Voting
|Jason Adler
|213,738,627
|97.23%
|6,089,643
|2.77%
|Kendrick Ashton, Jr.
|218,960,256
|99.61%
|868,014
|0.39%
|Jody Begley
|207,466,084
|94.38%
|12,362,186
|5.62%
|Murray Garnick
|216,385,072
|98.43%
|3,443,199
|1.57%
|Michael Gorenstein
|210,947,245
|95.96%
|8,881,025
|4.04%
|Heather Newman
|207,529,001
|94.41%
|12,299,269
|5.59%
|James Rudyk
|213,776,435
|97.25%
|6,051,836
|2.75%
Shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, with 93.64% of votes cast in favor of such resolution, and approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent auditors.
