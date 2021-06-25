checkAd

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”) there were 430 shareholders voting in person or by proxy holding in total 280,023,803 common shares of the Company, representing 75.35% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company’s proxy statement dated April 27, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”) was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 94.38% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director Number of Shares
Voted For 		Percentage of Shares
Voted For 		Number of Shares
Withheld from
Voting 		Percentage of Shares
Withheld from
Voting
Jason Adler 213,738,627 97.23% 6,089,643 2.77%
Kendrick Ashton, Jr. 218,960,256 99.61% 868,014 0.39%
Jody Begley 207,466,084 94.38% 12,362,186 5.62%
Murray Garnick 216,385,072 98.43% 3,443,199 1.57%
Michael Gorenstein 210,947,245 95.96% 8,881,025 4.04%
Heather Newman 207,529,001 94.41% 12,299,269 5.59%
James Rudyk 213,776,435 97.25% 6,051,836 2.75%

Shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, with 93.64% of votes cast in favor of such resolution, and approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent auditors.

