Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”) there were 430 shareholders voting in person or by proxy holding in total 280,023,803 common shares of the Company, representing 75.35% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.



Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company’s proxy statement dated April 27, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”) was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 94.38% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows: