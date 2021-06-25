checkAd

BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in BofA Securities InsurTech Conference

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Kris Wiebeck, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on “The Future of Insurance Distribution” at the BofA Securities InsurTech Conference on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:35pm Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast of the panel discussion will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. A replay of the panel discussion will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Bonnie Bishop

Investor Relations

(813) 259-8032 | IR@baldwinriskpartners.com

PRESS

Rachel DeAngelo

Baldwin Risk Partners

(813) 387-6842 | rdeangelo@baldwinriskpartners.com





