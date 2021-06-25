BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in BofA Securities InsurTech Conference

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Kris Wiebeck, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on “The Future of Insurance Distribution” at the BofA Securities InsurTech Conference on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:35pm Eastern Time.



A link to the live webcast of the panel discussion will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. A replay of the panel discussion will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.