checkAd

CSB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.06.2021, 22:12  |  18   |   |   

CSB Bancorp, Inc., (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock, payable July 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. is a $1.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio. CSB is located on the web at http://www.csb1.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend CSB Bancorp, Inc., (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock, payable July 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021. CSB …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Faraday Future Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for the Business Combination of FF ...
Forum Merger III Corporation Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Electric Last Mile, ...
Origin Materials, Market Leader in Disruptive Materials Technology, Completes Business Combination ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Hecla Announces Management Changes
Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary Meeting Date for ...
PTON Deadline Alert:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 28, 2021 Deadline in Securities ...
MSCI 2021 Market Classification Review
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Results of Each ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels