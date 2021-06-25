CSB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

CSB Bancorp, Inc., (OTC Pink: CSBB) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock, payable July 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. is a $1.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Millersburg, Ohio. CSB provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank, with sixteen banking centers in Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties and Trust offices located in Millersburg, North Canton, and Wooster, Ohio. CSB is located on the web at http://www.csb1.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005479/en/