Healthcare Solutions Holdings Breaks Ground on New Comprehensive Care Centers

GLEN COVE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:VRTY) is pleased to announce it has begun breaking ground in multiple construction projects for its Urgent Care and Family Practice facilities. 'Our team at …

GLEN COVE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:VRTY) is pleased to announce it has begun breaking ground in multiple construction projects for its Urgent Care and Family Practice facilities. 'Our team at HSH Medical is very excited to facilitate the opportunity for providers to have access to cutting-edge facilities and access to capital for true growth; we have worked hard to position the company to better assist the provider and in result create an environment for them to practice better medicine,' says Executive Director Jonathan Loutzenhiser.

Advance Care Medical - Romeoville, IL

Advance Care Medical [ACM] Comprehensive Care Centers are an average of 4,000 sq. ft, containing state-of-the-art medical equipment enhancing the procedure capabilities beyond that of an average Primary Care Physicians' office or Urgent Care. Construction has been completed on the following five locations: Romeoville and Naperville, IL, Clarksville and Columbia, TN, and Powder Springs, GA. Staffing has begun at these facilities and anticipate seeing patients in September 2021. Additionally, the following five locations are currently under construction and expected to be operational by December 2021 - Buffalo Grove, IL, Chattanooga, TN, Hiram, Kennesaw, and Alpharetta, GA. Approximately 40 million dollars of capital has been secured and released for the development of these new locations, HSH Medical through its Advance Care Medical division aims to position itself on a national scale within the Comprehensive Care space over the next 48 months.

About Advance Care Medical

Advance Care Medical Holdings, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of HSH Medical, the strategy of ACM is to offer a full comprehensive experience under one roof by giving patients access to multiple specialties. These will include Family Medicine Practitioners, Internal Medicine, OBGYN, Podiatrists, Nurse Practitioners, Chiropractors, Physician Assistants, Medical Assistants and Radiology. ACM offers the convenience of walk-in, follow-up, and scheduled visits seven days a week. Each Comprehensive Care Center will include diagnostic modalities such as Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, X-ray imaging, Electrocardiograms and complete laboratory profiles. The goal is to bring comprehensive care and improved access for all people in the communities served.

Investor Relations: 
Email: IR@HSHMedical.com
Phone: 866-668-2188
Web: www.HSHmedical.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653171/Healthcare-Solutions-Holdings-Breaks ...

