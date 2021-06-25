checkAd

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting

EDISON, N.J., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for June 25, 2021, has been adjourned due to a lack of quorum. The adjourned meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 23, 2021. The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote on the proposals at the Annual Meeting remains April 29, 2021. A stockholder may use one of the following simple methods to vote:

  • Vote by Internet at www.proxyvote.com until 11:59 PM EDT on July 22, 2021 using the control number appearing on the proxy card.
  • Vote by mail by marking, dating and signing the proxy card, and returning it in the postage-paid envelope provided to Philadelphia Stock Transfer, Inc.
  • Vote at the Annual Meeting.

The Company strongly encourages any eligible stockholder that has not yet voted their shares, or provided voting instructions to their broker or other record holder, to do so promptly. No action is required by any stockholder who has previously delivered a proxy and who does not wish to revoke or change that proxy.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please call Kingsdale Advisors at:

North American Toll Free Phone:

1-800-749-9052

Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

Call Collect Outside North America: 416-867-2272

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion’s lead drug candidate, CRV431, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. CRV431 is currently in clinical-phase development for the treatment of NASH, with the potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end-stage disease. CRV431 has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH; and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms, in nonclinical studies.

