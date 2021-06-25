checkAd

Ecolab’s Industrial Segment Announces Price Increase

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has announced that its Industrial segment is implementing price increases for all Industrial segment divisions, effective immediately or as contracts permit. The need for these price increases is driven by the continued and significant escalation of energy and raw material costs, tightening availability of raw materials and rising packaging, transportation, personnel and utility costs.

Pricing for most Industrial segment programs will increase between 9% and 15%. Price increases will vary by country and industry, driven by local cost increases.

Darrell Brown, Ecolab executive vice president and president, Global Industrial, commented, “Our focus for customers is consistent – helping them achieve the best operating performance while optimizing the efficiency and total cost of their operations. Key to this value delivery – which we call our Exponential Return on Investment (eROI) – are the ongoing investments we make in our industry-leading products and in the advanced industry expertise our sales-and-service associates bring to every customer site.

“The rise in cost pressures and the availability of key raw materials over the past several months have made it necessary to appropriately raise prices to help offset these ongoing cost increases and ensure our ability to continue to provide the leading technologies, solutions and services to help our customers reduce water and energy use, waste, and their total cost of operation.”

Ecolab Industrial sales representatives will contact customers to discuss the impact of these increases.

About Ecolab
A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

