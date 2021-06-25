Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock Split and Planned Closing of the Arrangement Agreement With Metamaterial, Inc.

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that it paid the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend on a 1 for 1 basis to its …

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that it paid the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend on a 1 for 1 basis to its stockholders of record on June 24, 2021. Torchlight also announced that it implemented a 1 for 2 reverse stock split of its Common Stock. The reverse split, which will become effective after market closing on June 25, 2021, was approved by the stockholders of Torchlight at its Special Shareholder meeting held on June 11, 2021. The 1 for 2 ratio represents the lowest amount Torchlight may implement under the 1-20 range that was previously approved by the stockholders. Torchlight also announced that the steps necessary to close the business combination with Metamaterial Inc. were completed on June 25, 2021 and therefore Torchlight expects that the business combination will be effective on June 28, 2021 as of 12:01 AM EDT. Commencing on June 28, 2021 Torchlight's name will be changed to "Meta Materials Inc." and its common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "MMAT."