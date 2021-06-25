checkAd

Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock Split and Planned Closing of the Arrangement Agreement With Metamaterial, Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
25.06.2021, 22:35  |   |   |   

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that it paid the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend on a 1 for 1 basis to its …

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that it paid the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend on a 1 for 1 basis to its stockholders of record on June 24, 2021. Torchlight also announced that it implemented a 1 for 2 reverse stock split of its Common Stock. The reverse split, which will become effective after market closing on June 25, 2021, was approved by the stockholders of Torchlight at its Special Shareholder meeting held on June 11, 2021. The 1 for 2 ratio represents the lowest amount Torchlight may implement under the 1-20 range that was previously approved by the stockholders.

Torchlight also announced that the steps necessary to close the business combination with Metamaterial Inc. were completed on June 25, 2021 and therefore Torchlight expects that the business combination will be effective on June 28, 2021 as of 12:01 AM EDT. Commencing on June 28, 2021 Torchlight's name will be changed to "Meta Materials Inc." and its common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "MMAT."

Prior to the implementation of the reverse stock split, it was expected that Metamaterial, Inc. shareholders would receive 3.690 shares of Torchlight common stock in exchange for each of their shares of Metamaterial. This exchange ratio was planned to result in the Metamaterial Inc. shareholders owning approximately 75% of the resulting post-merger company, Meta Materials Inc, subject to financings prior to the closing of the business combination. To ensure that the Metamaterial Inc. shareholders owned the same approximate 75% after the reverse split, the exchange ratio was divided by 2, to 1.845 shares of Torchlight (which will be renamed Meta Materials Inc. as of Monday morning) for each share of Metamaterial Inc., to reflect the reverse split impact on total outstanding shares of Torchlight.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of Torchlight's shareholders, its Board and the team at Metamaterial Inc. for their long time support, enthusiasm and efforts in making this merger a success," commented John Brda, Torchlight's Chief Executive Officer. "We plan to continue our efforts related to our asset divestiture to provide a positive outcome for Preferred A Stockholders as well as entering this new chapter for the combined Company. I look forward to working with the management of Meta Materials Inc. to ensure a smooth transition."

Seite 1 von 3
Torchlight Energy Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock Split and Planned Closing of the Arrangement Agreement With Metamaterial, Inc. PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that it paid the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend on a 1 for 1 basis to its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
GreenBank Completes First Tranche of Investment in Beelivery, the Fast-Growing and Profitable ...
Lincoln Gold Announces Signing of Drill Contract for the Pine Grove Property
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road ...
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Auditor and Extends Period to Exercise Warrants
Black Iron Announces 2021 AGM Results
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inhaled CTGF Inhibitor PRS-220 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis ...
AEX Gold Inc. Announces Management Change
XS Financial Announces Investor Zoom Conference
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Maydorns Meinung: Varta, Porsche, VW, Tesla, BYD, Samsung SDI, Saubere Zukunft, Standard Lithium, Torchlight
21.06.21
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred Stock Dividend
14.06.21
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
11.06.21
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders