checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q2 2021

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
25.06.2021, 22:55  |  22   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information
25.06.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q2 2021

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 25 June 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited
(VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its
subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that, under
the Scrip Dividend Programme, an election was made for 49.4% of the shares to
receive the Q2 2021 dividend in the form of Scrip Dividend, resulting in the
issuance of 4,393,648 new shares.

Shareholders were given the opportunity between 14 June 2021 and 25 June 2021 to
make an election to receive the Q2 2021 dividend in the form of a Scrip
Dividend, otherwise the Q2 2021 dividend will be paid in cash. Both the Scrip
Dividend and the cash dividend will be paid to shareholders on 30 June 2021.

For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis:
atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium@fticonsulting.com]

About Atrium European Real Estate
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and
retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant
food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations.
Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm
and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties
are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the
exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real
estate professionals. In February 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify
its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate,
with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the
regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and
listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee
of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in
the past are no guarantee of future results.




Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4952625
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited


Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / RESULTS OF ELECTION TO RECEIVE SCRIP DIVIDEND FOR Q2 2021 - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zalando bringt Mode auf die Straße als Teil der europäischen Expansion, die die lokale ...
Shutterstock Editorial unterzeichnet eine exklusive Partnerschaft mit dem Promi-Fotografen Miles ...
Liva Healthcare bringt führende digitale Gesundheitsberatung zur Prävention und ...
YouGov-Umfrage: Fünf Millionen Deutsche überziehen Konto für ihren Urlaub (FOTO)
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
The Latest in Memory Technology Trends from TechInsights and Jeongdong Choe
Veröffentlichungstermine des Statistischen Bundesamtes (DESTATIS)vom 28.06.2021 bis 02.07.2021
Bauernverband zur Aldi-Ankündigung zur Haltungsform in der Tierhaltung / Rukwied: Tierwohl angemessen honorieren
Biofuels für den Klimaschutz: Belgischer Energie-Pionier und Marktführer Comfort Energie will nach Deutschland
Top Five gebrauchter Smartphones: Diese Marken stehen in der Käufergunst ganz oben (FOTO)
Titel
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
PAIR Finance Kundentypologie-Studie: Große Potentiale für personalisiertes Inkasso (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
EANS-DD: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über ...
Erstes Security Token Offering in der deutschen Automobilbranche / Auto1 FinTech emittiert ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen ohne Ergebnis abgebrochen
Giganten der Fertigungsindustrie ersetzen zunehmend alte Dateispeicher und Backups durch ...
Hoch-Technologie in Deutschland: Langfristige Investitionen durch DeepTech Future Fonds (FOTO)
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Das Nachhaltigkeitsmosaik von Gigaset zum Weltumwelttag (FOTO)
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Nico Lüdemann neuer Vorsitzender der BVMW-Kommission Internet und Digitales
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Khiron Life Sciences meldet Finanzergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021
PwC Deutschland erweitert Expertise im Bereich Predictive Analytics
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:46 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
14:00 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
13:55 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
13:55 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
13:35 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
13:35 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
13:25 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
11:48 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
11:45 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
11:43 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)