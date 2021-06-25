checkAd

Silver Elephant to Hold Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 10, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
25.06.2021, 22:50  |  42   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces the receipt of the TSX approval for its request to extend its Annual General Meeting.The …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces the receipt of the TSX approval for its request to extend its Annual General Meeting.

The Company will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT).

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier silver mining and exploration company.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"
Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
ir@silverelef.com
www.silverelef.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: statements about the estimation of mineral resources; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; future exploration prospectus; future corporate events; the completion and timing of mineral resource estimates and the PEA; future growth potential for the Company and Nevada Vanadium; and future development plans.

Seite 1 von 3
Silver Elephant Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion zu Silver Elephant Mining Corp, ehemals Prophecy Development Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Elephant to Hold Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 10, 2021 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces the receipt of the TSX approval for its request to extend its Annual General Meeting.The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
GreenBank Completes First Tranche of Investment in Beelivery, the Fast-Growing and Profitable ...
Lincoln Gold Announces Signing of Drill Contract for the Pine Grove Property
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inhaled CTGF Inhibitor PRS-220 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
AEX Gold Inc. Announces Management Change
XS Financial Announces Investor Zoom Conference
Southern Empire Provides Oro Cruz Project Historical Mine Dumps Assay Results and Preliminary ...
This Week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 6/25
Galaxy Next Generation's G2 Visual Arts Awarded Gold K-12 New Product by Spaces4Learning
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
HIVE Expands Its Growth Strategy in Sweden by Sourcing More Green Energy
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.06.21
Silver Elephant Starts 2,000-Meter Drilling Program at the Pulacayo Silver Project in Bolivia
31.05.21
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium Project