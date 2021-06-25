VERDE UPDATES COVID-19 PROCEDURES FOR UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

In light of concerns about COVID-19, the notice calling the Meeting issued on May 20, 2021 (the “ Notice ”) indicated that it would be “closed”, without the ability for registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to physically attend the Meeting unless the local rules at the time and place of the Meeting permitted admission of additional persons.

Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) (" Verde ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to update shareholders on the procedures for its upcoming annual general meeting (the “ Meeting ”) of Verde’s shareholders, scheduled to take place on June 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EDT).

The Notice states: “unless a change in the rules allows a wider attendance (which will be communicated to shareholders) the Meeting will be a closed event”

Current COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings in the City of Belo Horizonte, the location of the Meeting, currently permit physical gatherings subject to certain density limitations. As such, and in accordance with the Notice and the latest local health regulations, the Company advises shareholders that in-person Meeting attendance will now be permitted. Any shareholder or duly appointed proxyholder that attends the Meeting in person will be required to comply with the local restrictions, e.g. social distancing; wearing a mask or other appropriate face covering at all times, among others.

Although the latest restrictions permit limited public gathering, the COVID-19 crisis in Brazil continues to intensify and could result in the implementation of further government restrictions on gatherings. The Company will notify shareholders in the event further restrictions are implemented prior to the Meeting.

GIVEN THE SERIOUSNESS OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN BRASIL, SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED NOT TO ATTEND THE MEETING AND TO VOTE BY WAY OF PROXY IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING.

Commenting, President & CEO, Cristiano Veloso cautioned: “From its onset, we at Verde have taken this pandemic very seriously. To date, we are relieved to say that not a single Verde employee or contractor was among the over 500 thousand hapless Brazilian victims of COVID-19. It is with the same care and attention to health regulation and expert recommendations that I emphasize: in presence attendance at our Meeting is not advisable, for the wellbeing of Verde’s team – some of whom need to be physically in our offices – and of the shareholders – who can all adequately and safely attend remotely.”

Registered shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders who intend to attend the Meeting in person are asked to notify the Company or its transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in advance of the Meeting, and in any event not less than 24 hours prior to the Meeting, of their intention to attend, to allow the Company time to ensure compliance with local restrictions on gatherings. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can provide notification by sending an email to investor@verde.ag or tsxtrustclientsupport@tmx.com.

In order to ensure that any questions shareholders may have regarding the business of the Meeting are received in time to be considered at the Meeting, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders are encourage to send their questions in advance of the meeting through the following link: http://bit.ly/SubmitQuestion-2021AGM.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil’s largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the Company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements can be accessed at this link.

